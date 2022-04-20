The Wanted's Tom Parker Honored in Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death

Three weeks after Tom Parker's passing, family, friends and fans said their final goodbyes.
People came to pay tribute to the late singer at his funeral held at St Francis of Assisi church in the Petts Wood neighborhood of London on April 20, per the BBC.
According to the publication, those in attendance included Tom's brother Lewis Parker and Tom's wife Kelsey Hardwick—who is the mother of his daughter Aurelia Rose Parker, 2, and son Bodhi Thomas Parker, 18 months.
Tom's bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes were pallbearers, and carried his coffin into the church while Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" played.
According to the BBC, The Wanted members delivered a eulogy.
Max noted, "As we were carrying Tom in, I could actually hear him saying, 'It's about time,' because he's carried us for the last 15 years."
"Tom was and always will be a brother to myself and my bandmates. He made such an impact on us from the start, and his love for music and his stride for success outmatched any of us," Max said. "[Tom] was the only member of The Wanted to have a punch-up with every member of The Wanted."
Siva chimed in, joking, "He did lose every fight, by the way."
Max concluded his thoughts by reflecting on the loss of Tom.
"He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much," Max noted. "The heartbreak shared here today is a credit to the love Tom shared. The people outside, the people all around the world, is a credit to him. Rest easy, mate."
Kelsey delivered a pre-recorded eulogy for her late husband, saying it would be "too painful to stand up in front of everyone".
Kelsey recalled meeting Tom at 19 outside of a nightclub, where he asked to add her on Facebook.
She noted, "I told everyone from that moment, 'I'm going to marry Tom Parker.'"
She went on, "We spent a lot of our first years together drinking Mahiki [nightclub] dry, dancing all night long, parties in our Battersea flat, and having the funniest, most irrelevant drunken fights."
Kelsey went on to acknowledge Tom's many admirable traits, including passion for the TV show Dragons' Den, which allows entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a powerful panel.
"Tom, your energy was never-ending and your creativity was out of this world," she said. "We all know how much you loved an invention, I bet you're gutted you never made it on Dragons' Den."
Concluding her speech, Kelsey said, "You were the best husband I could ever ask for—you did everything with love and no malice."
Tom was first diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in October 2020. Following his diagnosis, Tom had provided updates on his health status, reporting progress in a November 2021 Instagram post.
"We had the results from my latest scan…and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE," Tom said. "We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey...Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months."
On March 30, Kelsey took to Instagram to share that Tom had died.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote in part on Instagram. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."