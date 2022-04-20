Will Anna Kendrick Guest Star on Barry? Bill Hader Says...

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Will Anna Kendrick be making her way on to HBO's Barry?

That would be a hard "no." Ahead of the season three premiere of Barry on April 24, Bill Hader was asked whether he would be interested in having his girlfriend Kendrick appear on the comedy series.

"Oh no," Hader told Entertainment Tonight, shooting down the question.

This news comes one month after Hader explained that his kids are the reason he is so tight-lipped about his relationship with the 36-year-old actress. Hader has three daughters—Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7—with ex-wife Maggie Carey. The pair divorced in 2018 after being together for 11 years.

"They just want me to be their dad," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Kendrick and Hader began dating after starring in Disney+'s 2019 film, Noelle and news broke in January regarding their relationship after they kept it secret for one year.