Find Out the Kanye West Joke Kim Kardashian Cut From Saturday Night Live

Too soon to make jokes?
That was Kim Kardashian's main concern during the April 21 episode of The Kardashians. The reality-TV star was getting ready for her first-ever hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and contemplating whether she should poke fun at her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. In a confessional, the SKIMS founder revealed the she's "always afraid of hurting people's feelings" and had no intention of making fun of the "father of my kids."
She added, "And it doesn't mean that because we didn't work out that we don't have a great love and respect for each other."
This explains why one joke slated for the the Oct. 9, 2021 episode—which featured Kanye (or rather, Chris Redd impersonating Kanye) asking Kim to be his lawyer in their divorce—had the mother of four worried. "The divorce is so sensitive for him," Kim told Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, "and so, I'm already saying that part in the monologue, I don't want to like...maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, 'Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'"
While Kim speculated that Kanye would want to be in on the joke "cause he'd love it," she didn't want to cross over into a disrespectful place. Sensing Kim's stress, Lindsay assured Kim that the scene could be changed or even cut.
We're guessing the sketch in question was "The People's Kourt," in which Kim impersonated sister Kourtney Kardashian and presided over their family's issues. While Chris did impersonate Kanye, there was no mention of the divorce in the bit. Instead, the SNL writers poked fun at some of Kanye's more memorable tweets. (You can find the entire sketch below.)
Kim did move forward with one notable joke about her divorce in her monologue, telling the audience, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality."
The Kardashians star, who shares kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, with Kanye, filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single more than a year later. "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kim stated in court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 24. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
She's currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she shared an on-screen kiss during her October hosting gig.
