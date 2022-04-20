Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

From Stranger Things to The Circle, Netflix is bringing back some fan-favorite series in addition to a new slate of movies and TV shows! Check out what to add to your list in May.

By Steven Vargas Apr 20, 2022 9:46 PMTags
Pop the popcorn and prepare for another month of tear jerkers and dating shows.

Netflix announced its lineup of upcoming TV shows and movies set to arrive in May, and let's just say there are plenty of laughs and tears ahead.

The streaming platform is bringing back some comedic staples in addition to new releases. Jackass: The Movie, Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5 are all coming to Netflix on May 1. Rebel Wilson stars in a new series, Senior Year, which follows a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to school to get the full experience of her senior year that was unexpectedly cut short. This is Rebel's first project since her role in Cats in 2019.

If you're looking for a good cry, dramas like Ben Is Back, The Lake House and Soul Surfer will do the trick. 

And if you need a break from The Ultimatum but want to keep the dating-show binge going, the newest installment of The Circle is coming May 4, and season 6 of MTV's Are You the One? will join the catalogue at the beginning of the month.

In addition to Stranger Things season 4, volume 1, other binge-worthy series returning for another season, including the comedy Workin' Moms, reality TV show Bling Empire and thriller Who Killed Sara?, which will conclude with its third season.

Read on for all the content available to binge from home in the coming month.

May 1

42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
The Circle: Season 4
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King

May 12

Maverix
Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May16

Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden  

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

The Circle: Season 4
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived

May 20

Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

ONE PIECE

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love  

May 25

The Circle: Season 4
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 

