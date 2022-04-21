Get a First Look at Your New Favorite Show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser is bringing her signature sense of humor to E!. Watch the first trailer for her hilarious reality TV show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, ahead of the May 1 premiere.

By Allison Crist Apr 21, 2022 3:45 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsCelebritiesNBCUWelcome Home Nikki Glaser?Nikki Glaser

Look out, St. Louis!

Nikki Glaser is taking her Missouri hometown by storm on E!'s new series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, and you can get a first look at what's to come right now—starting with an explanation for her move back to the Show-Me State.

As Nikki says in the official trailer, "I was well on my way to becoming one of the most successful female comics working today...and then the pandemic hit."

So he traded her Los Angeles lifestyle for the comforts of her hometown, family and ultimately her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy, who just so happened to also move back to St. Louis recently. One minute Nikki is insisting that she doesn't "want to catch feelings," and the next, she's doing exactly that as the two go roller-skating, out to eat and on what appear to be several other dates. 

Eventually, Nikki even proposes a, well, proposal. "If we get back together," she tells Chris, "we should just get engaged."

photos
Celebrities From St. Louis, Missouri

Judging by the look on her ex's face, he doesn't exactly agree. Thankfully, Nikki has another prospect—by which we mean the literal statue she's making out with toward the end of the trailer. 

Instagram/E!

"That is the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life," her mom, Julie, comments.

Nikki's response? "What? I have a boyfriend, get used to it." 

Watch the full trailer to meet the other people set to appear on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, including her dad EJ, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson and her platonic roommate Andrew Collin

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres Sunday, May 1, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes, only on E!. 

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's Son

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Inside the Two Nightmares Lived by the Family of Steven Stayner

4

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

5

Rudy Giuliani Was Finally Unmasked on The Masked Singer

Latest News

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announces Birth of New Kennedy Baby

Exclusive

Selling Sunset Season 5 May Make You Feel Badly for Christine

Get a First Look at the Hilarious Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Becoming Elizabeth Trailer: Queen Elizabeth I's Life Explored

Euphoria's Zendaya Teases What’s Next for Rue

Khloe Kardashian Shares Honest Message About Social Media Criticism

Tyler Cameron Shares an Update on His Relationship Status