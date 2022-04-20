Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Girls' Night Will Have You Saying "My Oh My"

Watch : Selena Gomez CLEARS UP Relationship Status

There's no dancing around it! Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello are getting the last laugh.

On April 19, the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, posted a hilarious clip on TikTok that features her and the "Havana" singer, 25, enjoying a girls' night in together that's complete with martinis, pajamas and one particularly iconic Dance Moms reference.

In the video, Camila can be seen looking extra comfy in a tank top and sweatpants, with her hair in a bun as she sits on a chair behind Selena with a martini glass in hand.

Meanwhile, perched in front of the camera, Selena appeared effortlessly cool in a black vest and gold earrings as she holds onto a glass and fixes her new fringe.

The close friends then begin to lip sync along to a short audio clip of Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland talking to one another on the Lifetime show Dance Moms.