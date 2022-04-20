Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Girls' Night Will Have You Saying "My Oh My"

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello channeled their inner Dance Moms while enjoying a girls' night together on TikTok. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Apr 20, 2022 8:54 PMTags
Selena GomezCelebritiesCamila CabelloTikTok
Watch: Selena Gomez CLEARS UP Relationship Status

There's no dancing around it! Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello are getting the last laugh.  

On April 19, the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, posted a hilarious clip on TikTok that features her and the "Havana" singer, 25, enjoying a girls' night in together that's complete with martinis, pajamas and one particularly iconic Dance Moms reference.  

In the video, Camila can be seen looking extra comfy in a tank top and sweatpants, with her hair in a bun as she sits on a chair behind Selena with a martini glass in hand.  

Meanwhile, perched in front of the camera, Selena appeared effortlessly cool in a black vest and gold earrings as she holds onto a glass and fixes her new fringe

The close friends then begin to lip sync along to a short audio clip of Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland talking to one another on the Lifetime show Dance Moms

photos
Career Advice From Kendall Kenner, Selena Gomez and More

"And then there were two," Camila mimes, looking down at Selena.  

tiktok

Pretending to be intoxicated, Selena struggles to open her eyes as she replies, "I know." 

"You know what, though—" Camila starts.  

She stops, however, when Selena puts her hand up.

"Nobody likes us," Selena mouths, swirling her glass as she speaks. "The two b-tches are left!"

The pair then quickly burst into laughter. You can watch the video in full here.  

In addition to tagging Camila in the post's caption, Selena also encouraged viewers to "stream familia lol," a reference to Camila's recently released third album of the same name.  

Now, if you'll excuse us, it's time to get streaming! 

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

3

Lucky Charms Speaks Out Amid Investigation Into Thousands of Illnesses

4

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

5

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

Latest News

The Wanted's Tom Parker Honored in Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cooke Maroney

Will Anna Kendrick Guest Star on Barry? Bill Hader Says...

Looking Back on A$AP Rocky's Legal History After LAX Arrest

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Jessie J Spotted Kissing Basketball Player Chanan Colman

The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii for the Second Time