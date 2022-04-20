See How Red Table Talk Addressed Will Smith’s Slap in First Episode Since the Oscars

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022

The Oscars have not made it to the Red Table—at least not yet.

When the return of Red Table Talk was announced, there was one question on everybody's mind: Are they going to address it?

For the time being, the answer is no.

Red Table Talk, the roundtable discussion show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, made its return April 20 on Facebook Watch.

The show opened with title card reading: "With all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at The Table when the time comes."

"All that has happened" is, of course, that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27 after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair.

A second title card red, "Until then...The Table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."