See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie's Engagement

Watch : Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship

What are big sisters for, right?

Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news.

After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram April 20, Nicole reposted the pic on her Instagram Story. She then shared a selfie with her little sister wearing her engagement ring and the same tan floral dress she sported when she said yes to her now-fiancé, joking, "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me @sofiarichie."

Nicole's husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, also posted the proposal photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "My two favorites...I'm so happy for you both...couldn't have picked better people."

Elliot, 28, proposed to Sofia, 23, with a large, emerald-cut diamond ring, which Sofia showed off on Instagram. "She said yes," the groom-to-be wrote on his own page, adding three red heart emojis.