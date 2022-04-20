Lakers' Jerry West Demands Apology Over "Deliberately False" Portrayal in HBO's Winning Time

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We'll be sitting courtside as this news plays out.

Last month, HBO released its new drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty—based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman—which follows the personal and professional lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. On April 19, the legal team of former Los Angeles Lakers executive Jerry West sent a letter to HBO and Winning Time producer Adam McKay demanding a retraction and apology for his depiction in the series, according to ESPN.

West's lawyer Skip Miller said in the letter, "Winning Time falsely and cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic," which "bears no resemblance to the real man."

"Jerry West was an integral part of the Lakers and NBA's success," the letter continued, "It is a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings."

"As an act of common decency," the letter went on to say, "HBO and the producers owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him."