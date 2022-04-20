Is Black-ish Getting a Movie? The Creator and Showrunner Say...

Watch : Black-ish Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Pilot

Is the Johnson family heading to the big screen?

The creators aren't opposed, but we'll have to wait a bit to find out. The Black-ish series finale aired April 19, and creator Kenya Barris and showrunner Courtney Lilly have revealed that they'd be open to a movie in 10 years, to show where the family ended up.

"If Hollywood hasn't kicked me out for being too old in 10 years," Lilly said in an interview with Deadline, "I'd certainly be open to that kind of conversation."

Barris added that while "every book comes to an end...there are so many stories that can be told with this family, which makes me want to keep doing it."

Lilly added that they weren't ready for the award-winning ABC comedy series—starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi—to end. "We were literally like, there's no reason it needs to end," she said. "It can go on for years and years."