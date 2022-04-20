Is Black-ish Getting a Movie? The Creator and Showrunner Say...

Is the Johnson family heading to the big screen?
The creators aren't opposed, but we'll have to wait a bit to find out. The Black-ish series finale aired April 19, and creator Kenya Barris and showrunner Courtney Lilly have revealed that they'd be open to a movie in 10 years, to show where the family ended up.
"If Hollywood hasn't kicked me out for being too old in 10 years," Lilly said in an interview with Deadline, "I'd certainly be open to that kind of conversation."
Barris added that while "every book comes to an end...there are so many stories that can be told with this family, which makes me want to keep doing it."
Lilly added that they weren't ready for the award-winning ABC comedy series—starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi—to end. "We were literally like, there's no reason it needs to end," she said. "It can go on for years and years."
"ABC has been unbelievably supportive," Barris added about the show's end. "There's no animosity or anything."
He continued, "There's nothing I will let taint the amazing journey that I got to go on with this family. It changed my life and so many people's lives on and around this show. I have nothing but positive things to say about it." Barris had previously said that he and ABC decided together that Black-ish's eighth season would be its last.
But while there may not be any animosity with ABC, the SAG Awards are a different story.
"I'll be very clear about this," Lilly said. "I think it's a crime that our talented cast never received a SAG win for comedy ensemble." The show was nominated twice in the category, in 2017 and 2018.
While we wait another decade for a Black-ish movie, we'll just be binge-watching old episodes on repeat.