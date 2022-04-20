Shay Mitchell Launches New BÈIS Bag Collection: Here Are Her Summer Styling Tips

We interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Shay's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for bags, suitcases, and other travel necessities that are just as chic as they are functional, you need to check out Shay Mitchell's brand, BÉIS. The brand has durable products loved by jetsetters and fashionistas alike. The Dollface star talked to E! about the brand's new collection and shared her thoughts on each bag.
Today, BÉIS launched The Highline, which is a collection with lightweight bags that are chic and versatile. Shay said, "I feel like I say this every time we release a new collection but this one…DEFINITELY is up there in terms of being a favorite favorite. It has all things our fans have come to know and love about BÈIS, but it's super unique and unlike anything we've done before because each bag is made up of 55% hemp."
She added, "This is a new material for us, and highly conceptual. I love that these bags are all lightweight but super sturdy. They are perfect for spring or summer and literally any occasion." Shay shared more about The High Line collection and she shared her insights on how to use and style each piece from the latest drop.
E!: What are three words you would use to describe the collection?
SM: Clean, light and dope.
E!: Why was it important to use Hemp as one of the primary materials?
SM: BÉIS is all about finding creative ways to make your life easier, more stylish and more organized. We have a core collection that has a bit more of a template when it comes to innovation, but our seasonal collections- like the High Line- are totally open in terms of creative. When we were forecasting our dates for 2022 and noticed this launch could be on 4.20 we decided to go balls to the wall "on theme."
Hemp seemed like a great material regardless, but once I learned about the about the benefits of hemp, I was immediately sold. It's 100% biodegradable, four times stronger than cotton, resists bacterial growth (which prevents odors) and is a very breathable fabric. Hemp bags couldn't be more perfect this time of year!
E!: What makes these great gift picks?
SM: The five bags in the line are different sizes and shapes, can be worn different ways and can be used for anything. The High Line is lightweight, clean, playful yet functional and truly appeals to everyone. The neutral beige color also matches every outfit or luggage set.
BÉIS The Puff Pouch
Shay explained, "The Puff Pouch is THE crossbody for festival and concert season. I love how compact it is, but there are enough pockets to hold your necessities. I can easily fit my phone, keys, wallet, lip gloss and hand sanitizer in it…just the essentials, you know."
BÉIS The Dope Kit
"A play on our Dopp Kit, The Dope Kit is a must-have to pack your toiletries or jewelry for any trip. It keeps everything organized and easily hangs in your bathroom or hotel room. The new hemp material makes it lighter than ever," Shay shared.
BÉIS The Toke Tote
The entrepreneur remarked, "This style is simple, yet so useful to have on hand. I keep mine tucked away in my car. If I ever need an extra tote bag (for groceries or any errands), I grab the Toke Tote."
BÉIS The High-brid Backpack
"This style can be worn as a backpack or shoulder bag. We made sure that the larger pieces in the collection haves laptop sleeves and trolly passes for luggage so they're convenient for travel," Shay told E!.
BÉIS The Phat Sack
Shay said, "The Phat Sack has so much space, you can throw in anything you need. I use mine as a day bag to take to set, photoshoots and run errands. It's also nice for travel because it's so lightweight."
If you're looking for more Shay Mitchell-inspired shopping, here are the most-shopped celebrity recommendations from this month with picks from Shay, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Sydney Sweeney, and more celebs.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)