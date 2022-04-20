Why Amy Schumer Thinks Husband Chris Fisher's Autism Spectrum Disorder Is His "Superpower"

Watch : Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals Son's Autism Diagnosis

Amy Schumer loves Chris Fisher just the way he is.



Back in 2019, the comedian revealed in her Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing that her husband has autism spectrum disorder. And although Amy has been open about Chris' diagnosis, she admits that people are still curious to learn more.

"People just don't know much about autism," Amy shared on the April 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They're like, ‘Oh does he love to count? Should we drop a bunch of straws on the floor and will he count them?'"

When Chris married Amy in February 2018, he wasn't aware of his autism. But after taking an online test, he received an official diagnosis. According to Amy, the news allowed the pair to research more about a disorder that is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 44 people in the United States.

"It's really given us so many helpful tools," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I think it's a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don't spend your whole life feeling like you're bad or wrong…my favorite people are on the spectrum."