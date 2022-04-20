Sofia Richie Engaged to Elliot Grainge: See Her Ring

Watch : Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship

Sofia Richie is ready for forever and then some with Elliot Grainge.

The model is engaged to her music executive boyfriend, she revealed on Instagram April 20. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," Sofia, the 23-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, captioned her social media post along with a picture of the proposal and her stunning ring.

This relationship news comes just a few months after E! News revealed that the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship. "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," a source exclusively told E! News in November. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The insider added Sofia and Elliott share many passions, noting that she "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do."