Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Parsekian Welcome Baby No. 2

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul recently welcomed his second child with his wife Lauren Parsekian, the actor confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on the April 19 episode of The Tonight Show. "His name is Ryden and I love him," he told the host before revealing that his former co-star Bryan Cranston is Ryden's godfather.
Lauren shared on Instagram that the couple has spent the last month "getting acquainted" with son Ryden Caspian Paul. "We couldn't be more in love," she said. "Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I'm so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey."
Sharing the first photo of their little one, Lauren added that he was named after and "inspired" by "our favorite artist," Mark Ryden.
The newborn's arrival comes four months after the couple announced that a baby was on the way. "Love you so much already little one," Aaron wrote in a December Instagram post. "Can't wait to meet you number 2."
The Westworld star, 42, and the Kind Campaign cofounder, 35, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle, in February 2018, with Lauren writing on Instagram, "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart."
While the parents tend to keep much of their family life private, they have shared a few photos of their firstborn on social media, including a tribute Aaron posted shortly after his daughter turned 1 month old.
"Her name is Story and each breath she takes makes me weak," he wrote on Instagram in March 2018. "The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt."
He also posted a July 2018 picture of his now 3-year-old wearing a costume that resembled the yellow hazmat suits he and Bryan Cranston used to wear while playing Jesse Pinkman and Walter White on Breaking Bad, as well as a May 2020 picture of him and Lauren having one of their "many tea parties" with Story. As Aaron put it in a February 2018 post, "Words can't describe how in love I am with this whole parenting thing."
In a March 2020 interview with Haute Living, he credited his family with shaping who he is today. "[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life. She's such a beacon of kindness and hope and love," Aaron, who wed Lauren in 2013, told the publication. "Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."
