Where Do RHONJ's Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga Stand Now? He Says...

Watch : RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret

One big happy family?

Not so much. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen several members of the Giudice-Gorga family at odds again—namely Gia Giudice and her uncle Joe Gorga, who clashed over his tendency to make disparaging comments about her father, Joe Giudice. Then there's Gia's mom, Teresa Giudice, who's constantly accusing her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga, of not having her back.

The drama is currently playing out on-screen, but when Melissa and Joe appeared on the April 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen was curious where things currently stood. Asked whether he and Gia are on good terms, Joe responded, "Yes, we are."

Teresa and Melissa are a different story, as the latter revealed they haven't even spoken since the season 12 reunion, which was filmed nearly a month ago.

There's no telling what exactly went down at the reunion, but RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin recently teased some of the drama to come in an exclusive interview with E! News.