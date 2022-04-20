Where Do RHONJ's Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga Stand Now? He Says...

One big happy family?
Not so much. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen several members of the Giudice-Gorga family at odds again—namely Gia Giudice and her uncle Joe Gorga, who clashed over his tendency to make disparaging comments about her father, Joe Giudice. Then there's Gia's mom, Teresa Giudice, who's constantly accusing her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga, of not having her back.
The drama is currently playing out on-screen, but when Melissa and Joe appeared on the April 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen was curious where things currently stood. Asked whether he and Gia are on good terms, Joe responded, "Yes, we are."
Teresa and Melissa are a different story, as the latter revealed they haven't even spoken since the season 12 reunion, which was filmed nearly a month ago.
There's no telling what exactly went down at the reunion, but RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin recently teased some of the drama to come in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional," Jennifer said. "Andy was scolding us. Literally he was like, 'Would you all just shut up' or just like 'one at a time!'"
Melissa didn't go into detail about the tension between her and Teresa on WWHL, but she and her fellow guest, co-star Jackie Goldschneider, weighed in on the drama involving Gia. Though Teresa's oldest daughter has appeared on RHONJ several times since the show premiered in 2009, season 12 marked the 21-year-old's debut in a more official role, participating in confessionals for the first time.
Some of the ladies felt torn about her new role, though. As Jackie put it, "It's really hard. It's like, are you out of it? Are you in it? And I always want to respect somebody's children, but then it's like, if you're in it..."
Added Melissa, Gia's aunt, "It makes me uncomfortable."
But as Andy pointed out, Gia isn't the first Real Housewives kid to have a story line. In fact, she's not even the first to do so on RHONJ. "If you look back at seasons past, we had Caroline Manzo's daughter come to the reunion in season three...she really got into it," Andy said. "She was getting into it with Teresa."
The Bravo host also used Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson's daughter, Briana, as an example. Hear more from him, Melissa, Jackie and Joe on WWHL.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)