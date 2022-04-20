Lululemon's Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Something For Every Type of Mom

Find the perfect gift for the yogi, cross-fit warrior and power walking queen.

By Emily Spain Apr 20, 2022 6:00 PMTags
E-comm: Lululemon Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother's Day is coming up! 

If you're stumped on what to get mom, we can relate all too well. Finding a gift that accurately conveys your love and appreciation for the most important woman in your life is no easy task. However, Lululemon has dozens of foolproof gifts that any mom would love to receive—from the yogi to the tennis star to the momma who can run circles around you.

From stylish shoes to help her run longer to tank tops that will keep her supported during her sweat session, we rounded up 13 gift ideas from Lululemon that will surely earn you the favorite child award this year.

Scroll below for our picks!

Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Align™ Tank Top

Designed for yoga and low impact activities, this tank top contours to your body to help you stay focused on your workout.

$68
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant

There's a good chance that mom won't turn down a new pair of leggings, especially when they're buttery soft and colorful.

$98-$118
Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Short

Available in three different lengths and sizes 0-20, these sculpting shorts are made of a sweat-wicking material that won't slow you down.

$64
Lululemon

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

If your mom feels at home on the tennis court, she'll appreciate this mid-rise skirt that is equal parts stylish and functional.

$78
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Extended Strap

Thanks to an extended strap, mom can style this convenient belt bag so many different ways. Whether she's chaperoning a day at the amusement park or going on a hike, she can carry all of her essentials on the go.

$38
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

This short sleeve shirt comes in a bunch of fun colors and prints to match mom's personal aesthetic.

$68-$78
Lululemon

Align™ Bodysuit

Whether she loves her at-home HIIT workouts or enjoys getting some me time by going to pilates classes, this bodysuit belongs in her closet. It has a four-way stretch to allow for unrestricted movement no matter what is on her schedule.

$148
Lululemon

Quick-Drying Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

For the golf and tennis-loving moms! She'll get so much wear out of this short sleeve polo shirt.

$78
Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

If your mom stays up to date on the latest trends, we have a feeling she'll be wearing these super high-rise flare pants on repeat.

$98-$118
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Help mom stay cozy on her morning and evening walks! The half-zip hoodie comes in a bunch of spring-ready colors that will make you want one for yourself.

$118
Lululemon

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

Thanks to features like pressure-mapped outsoles, a mid-foot frame and moisture-wicking liner, mom should have no problem breaking her mile time with these fashion-forward kicks.

$148
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

You can't go wrong with this racerbank tank top, especially now that we are nearing the summer months.

$58
Lululemon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best Mother's Day gifts for Disney moms!

