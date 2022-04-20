11 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Smell Amazing

We don't mess around when it comes to cleaning! Check out our favorite heavenly-scented picks from Safely, The Laundress, Method and more.

By Emily Spain Apr 20, 2022 4:00 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
E-comm: Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While most people dread vacuuming, organizing, mopping and polishing, nothing brings us more peace and satisfaction than a deep cleaning session. What can we say? We are certified clean freaks and proud of it!

Given we take our cleaning rituals very seriously, the products we use have to follow a certain set of criteria. Not only are we trying to be more eco-conscious, so clean formulas are a non-negotiable, but we also want our space and linens to smell like a zen sanctuary after we tidy up. Who wants to breathe in harsh chemicals in their own home? Definitely not us. Thankfully, brands like Safely, The Laundress, Steamery, Method and countless others offer cleaning products that not only get the job done, but smell amazing while keeping Mother Earth in mind.

Below, we rounded up our tried-and-true, eco-friendly cleaners that will get you excited to clean and help you get tons of compliments from guests.

read
25 Things to Make Spring Cleaning So Much Easier

Safely Essential Home Kit

From the plant-powered formulas free of harsh chemicals to the refillable bottles, Safely has made us fall in love with cleaning. Don't even get us started with the dreamy scent! Whether you use the Universal Cleaner (our go-to), the Glass Cleaner or the Everyday Laundry Detergent, your house will feel and smell clean AF for days. 

$27
Safely
Shop @
Walmart
Shop @
Bed, Bath & Beyond

The Laundress Home Cleaning Starter Kit

Who says chores can't feel luxurious? The Laundress' plant-derived formulas are scented with fine fragrances to turn tidying up and laundry day into an aromatic experience. This kit comes with everything you need to make your home sparkle, including the brand's bestselling Glass & Mirror Cleaner, Surface Cleaner, Dish Detergent, Scented Vinegar and Laundry Detergent.

$35
The Laundress

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

3

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Shares His “Cheeky” Personality

The Laundress John Mayer Way Out West Laundry Detergent

The Laundress also has special collaborations with fine fragrance house Le Labo and musician John Mayer. If you want your laundry to smell like amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk and woods, the John Mayer Way Out West Laundry Detergent is for you!

$20
The Laundress

Blueland Bathroom Cleaning Spray Bottle with 4 Refill Tablets

To be honest, our bathroom is our least favorite room to clean. Thankfully, Blueland has made it more enjoyable! Their budget-friendly, refillable spray bottles uses concentrated bathroom cleaner tablets that are packed with a refreshing mint eucalyptus scent. The powerful yet clean formula works to fight mildew stains and soap scum in showers, tubs, sinks and on tiles.

$20
Amazon

Febreze Air Freshener Spray – Wood Scent

You don't have to buy a bunch of expensive candles to make your space smell like a fancy hotel lobby. We swear by Febreze's "Wood" Air Freshener Spray. Using a 100% natural propellant and a mix of amber, cedar and aromatic oud, this magical spray gets rid of odor instantly. The new "Ember" spray is equally amazing, too!

$12 3-Pack
Amazon
$5
Target

Steamery White Laundry Detergent

Thanks to Steamery, we now look forward to laundry day! Their bleach-free laundry detergent is a godsend for people who love white clothes and linens but are prone to messes. We love using it on our white bedding, so we can catch a whiff of the dreamy vanilla and jasmine scent as we fall asleep each night. You can also rest easy knowing the formula is free of harsh chemicals and is manufactured in a climate neutral factory in Sweden.

$27
$16
Nordstrom
$22
Smallable

Therapy Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish Kit

Get your granite and stone countertops to sparkle without hiring a professional cleaner! We are obsessed with this cleaner and polish kit. The plant-based formula removes grease and grime with little effort and has a citrus scent that isn't overpowering.

$20
$17
Amazon

Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Limited Edition Lilac Scent Kitchen Basics Set

You can't go wrong with anything from Mrs. Meyer's lineup of home essentials! This plant-derived set includes a multi-surface cleaner, dish soap and hand soap, all of which have a dreamy lilac scent that lingers in the best way possible.

$22
$16
Amazon

Method Squirt + Mop Wood Floor Cleaner – Almond

Most floor cleaners can be nauseating, but this non-toxic, biodegradable formula has a sweet almond scent. Besides smelling nice, it cleans and deodorizes sealed hardwood and laminate floors while promoting shine.

$10
$7
Amazon

Sandoval - Peace: Interior Aromatic - 16oz

If you find yourself prone to hosting unexpected guests, you'll want to keep this California-made aromatic spray on hand! Just a few spritz will make your space smell like a zen sanctuary. It's packed with natural essential oils, and features a peaceful blend of notes like palo santo, sandalwood, frankincense and patchouli.

$46
Amazon

Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods

These small but mighty laundry detergent pods do the heavy-lifting when it comes to tackling stains and removing odor. In addition to being housed in low waste packaging, these pods are made with sustainable, plant-based ingredients. You'll love the subtle lavender scent, too!

$15
Amazon

Rosey Toilet Bowl Cleaner – Eucalyptus & Tea Tree

Cleaning your toilet probably isn't your favorite thing to do, but it might be after using this plant-powered cleaner that's free of ammonia, chlorine bleach and harsh chemicals. Not to mention, you can't beat the eucalyptus and tea tree scent!

$4
Thrive Market

Still in the mood to shop? Check out what's in Emma Chamberlain's kitchen!

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

3

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Shares His “Cheeky” Personality

4

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

5
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

Latest News

11 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Smell Amazing

Inside Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Parisian Engagement Party

Exclusive

Claire Foy Compares A Very British Scandal to The Crown

Get Two Clinique Liquid Eyeliners for the Price of One

Why Jessica Simpson Doesn't Regret Newlyweds With Nick Lachey

Queen Elizabeth II Taking "Private Break" Ahead of Birthday

Joe Alwyn Finally Addresses Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors