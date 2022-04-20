Inside Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Parisian Engagement Party

Watch : Avril Lavigne Is ENGAGED to Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun's engagement party was everything, everything that they wanted.

The musical couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with family and friends at a bash that also paid tribute to Paris, where last month Mod Sun proposed to Avril after a year of dating.

The bride- and groom-to-be matched in bubble gum pink outfits, seen in pics and videos the musicians shared on Instagram April 19. Avril, 37, wore a strapless, asymmetrical dress with a double-tiered tulle skirt, paired with black-and-white sneakers, a layered diamond choker and, of course, her heart-shaped-diamond engagement ring. Mod Sun, 35, wore a pink pin-striped jacket over matching long shorts, a white top and black boots. They and their guests also sported colorful berets.

The party featured signature drinks—lattes with foam-art pictures of the couple, including the photo of Mod Sun's proposal, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Congrats f--kers" Machine Gun Kelly commented on his Instagram Story, under a photo of himself holding one of the coffee drinks.