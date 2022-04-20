Inside Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Parisian Engagement Party

Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun's engagement party was everything, everything that they wanted.
The musical couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with family and friends at a bash that also paid tribute to Paris, where last month Mod Sun proposed to Avril after a year of dating.
The bride- and groom-to-be matched in bubble gum pink outfits, seen in pics and videos the musicians shared on Instagram April 19. Avril, 37, wore a strapless, asymmetrical dress with a double-tiered tulle skirt, paired with black-and-white sneakers, a layered diamond choker and, of course, her heart-shaped-diamond engagement ring. Mod Sun, 35, wore a pink pin-striped jacket over matching long shorts, a white top and black boots. They and their guests also sported colorful berets.
The party featured signature drinks—lattes with foam-art pictures of the couple, including the photo of Mod Sun's proposal, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
"Congrats f--kers" Machine Gun Kelly commented on his Instagram Story, under a photo of himself holding one of the coffee drinks.
Guests dined at a long table decorated with a hot-pink rose centerpiece adorned with red, yellow, green and blue miniature Eiffel Towers and green skull replicas.
The menu contained dishes such as sweet corn agnolotti, roasted Dover sole meunière and classic steak frites. French pastries such as fruit tarts, plus a display of macarons and an engagement party cake rested on a dessert table bearing pink rose petals and more Eiffel Tower miniatures.
"Baby?" Mod Sun asked Avril in a video posted on his Instagram Story. She replied, "Oui?"
He continued, Look how lucky we are! Look at all our friends! I love you all!"
See photos from the couple's engagement party below.