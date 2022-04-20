Get Two Clinique Liquid Eyeliners for the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Perfecting your liquid eyeliner technique is not the easiest task, even for makeup enthusiasts. Once you find a liquid eyeliner that is easy for you to use, you just have to stick with that brand, right? Plus, looking for an eyeliner that is long-lasting, but is also easy to remove at the end of the day seems to be a contradictory task. If you're looking for a reliable eyeliner, with a microfine tip, Clinique comes through.
The Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen is incredibly simple to use. It lasts all day, even in warm, sweaty weather. And then, at the end of the day, you don't have to scrub and scrub to remove the makeup. If you want a cat eye, a kitten eye, or a dramatic wing, this eyeliner is worth checking out, especially with this two for the price of one deal from QVC. Normally, this liquid eyeliner costs $23, but you can get two for that same price for a limited time.
Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen Duo
This easy-to-use liquid eyeliner duo is a must-have for anyone who wants to always be prepared.
If you're still not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from happy QVC shoppers.
One shared, "This is the only liquid eyeliner I will wear. It goes on smooth and lasts all day long! It is easy to wash off at the end of the day as well. I have sensitive skin and some brands burn my eyelid when applying. This does not bother me at all."
Another person said, "I have used, Lancome and bobbi brown, well this beats the both of them. It stays on, no peeling, doesn't make my eyes itch. I love the look I can make with the fine liner. Love this."
A shopper wrote, "This is the only liquid eyeliner i use. It doesn't smudge or bleed like other brands i have tried. Great purchase."
"I really like this product. It goes on easily, you don't need a lot for it to be seen, and it's also easy to fix if you make a mistake. It lasts for hours, too," a customer reviewed.
Someone else explained, "I had stopped using eyeliner altogether because it is always so difficult for me to have a straight line that looks natural. This eyeliner is awesome! I can put it on easily without it smudging or going on unevenly. Overall, I am happy with this eyeliner!"
A longtime fan of the product said, "I've been using this eyeliner for the past three years. I absolutely love how easy it is to apply, without having to stretch and hold my eyelid. It simply glides on without drama in a matter of seconds. It also is easy to remove with any eye makeup remover. Being over 40, I try not to "stress" out the skin around my eyes too much - this eyeliner goes on without me to touch or to stretch my delicate eyelid skin."
A QVC shopper shared, "This is my favorite eyeliner. It goes on really easily, which is nice since I wear contacts and don't want to be pushing down on my eyelids with a pencil as I'm trying to apply it. It gives a nice, thin line, but you can make it thicker if you want. It stays all day. I love that it washes off easily and I don't have to use a bunch of makeup remover to get it off."
