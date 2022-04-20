Why Jessica Simpson Doesn't Regret Doing Newlyweds With Nick Lachey

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

Even Jessica Simpson can admit that "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" was TV gold.

Asked about her and then-husband Nick Lachey's two-year stint on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica on the April 18 episode of The Real, the fashion mogul responded, "No, I don't regret that at all. I mean, if anything, it was great TV. It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun."

Indeed, Simpson, who starred on the program with Lachey from 2003 to 2005, said the two "got to do a lot things" they might not have done otherwise. Although, she admitted she could have done without the camping. As she put it, "There were definitely, like, moments where it was like, 'Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV.'"

In fact, Simpson said she doesn't regret anything in life. "I never have. No, I learn from it," she continued. "There's a lesson in everything."