Joe Alwyn Finally Addresses Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

For the first time, Joe Alwyn publicly addressed speculation that he and Taylor Swift are engaged. Read the actor's answer and get more details on the couple's love story below.

By Jess Cohen Apr 20, 2022 2:10 PMTags
EngagementsTaylor SwiftCouplesJoe Alwyn
Watch: Why Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Keep Their Relationship Private

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged? Call it what you want—but they're not saying.

After months of speculation about the couple's relationship status, the British actor, 31, finally addressed engagement rumors in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," Alwyn, who began dating the 32-year-old singer in 2016, told the outlet. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

While the Conversations With Friends star was coy about the rumors, he was very clear as to why he keeps his private life, well, private. "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he shared. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

Though Alwyn admitted that he'd "like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions," his approach is "just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in."

As The Favourite actor noted, "If you give it to them, it just opens the door."

Splash News

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

3

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Shares His “Cheeky” Personality

Alwyn's latest interview echoes his recent comments to Elle about keeping his personal life close to his heart. "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," he explained. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

As for Swift, after years of being open about her relationship woes, she's also been tight-lipped about her romance with Alwyn. Though she has shared a few details in her songs, including a nod to his "ocean blue eyes" in "Gorgeous" and a reference to her necklace with Alwyn's initial on it in "Call It What You Want." In fact, the couple even collaborated together on a number of songs on her recent albums, folklore and evermore.

And although the stars tend to stay out of the spotlight, they recently made a rare exception to attend a pre-Oscars party. "Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," a source told E! News in late March. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2

RHOP's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

3

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Shares His “Cheeky” Personality

4

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

5
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

Latest News

Exclusive

Claire Foy Compares A Very British Scandal to The Crown

Get Two Clinique Liquid Eyeliners for the Price of One

Why Jessica Simpson Doesn't Regret Newlyweds With Nick Lachey

Queen Elizabeth II Taking "Private Break" Ahead of Birthday

Joe Alwyn Finally Addresses Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser Almost Recast Her Own Mom on New E! Reality Show

Exclusive

Why Natasha Lyonne Wanted Annie Murphy On Russian Doll Season 2