Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie Harrison Shares His “Cheeky” Personality in Candid Interview

Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is his mini-me.
During an April 20 appearance on Today, the Duke of Sussex, 37, spoke about how life has been with him and Meghan Markle's two children—2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet—during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it's really hard," he told host Hoda Kotb during the sit-down, which took place at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. "But when your kids and you are in the same place, it's really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap."
Which child spends more time interrupting the Duke and Duchess' work calls? Archie, of course.
"Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else," Harry added. "He also gets them often as well, so that's a nice thing."
Harry also said that his son's ways are inherited as the two share a similar personality.
When Hoda asked if Archie—who is turning 3 years old next month—shares his dad's "cheeky" personality, Harry replied, "Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry talked about the United States becoming his "home" after he and Meghan, 40, left the royal family in 2020, sharing that he and his family have been "welcomed with open arms" and has a "great community" in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Though Harry has previously been vocal about not returning to the United Kingdom until the proper security is in place for him and his family, he does want his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to meet his children. When asked if he attend the Queen's Jubilee this year, he replied with uncertainty.
"I don't know yet," he said. "There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So, this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her."
