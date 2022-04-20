Shawn Mendes Shares Honest Message About Feeling "Overwhelmed and Overstimulated"

Watch : Shawn Mendes OPENS UP About Life After Camila Cabello

It'll be okay, Shawn Mendes.

The singer opened up to his followers about how he's been feeling in a note shared to Twitter on April 19.

Reflecting on how he sometimes asks himself what he should be doing with his life, Mendes noted he always returns to the same guiding principle: "To tell the truth, to be the truth." Still, he suggested that following this message can be easier said than done.

"I feel like that's a hard thing to do though," Mendes continued. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me."

So "in those moments of feeling low," he added, he'll "either put on a show or hide." However, the "Mercy" star, who split with girlfriend Camila Cabello in November, wants to be honest with his fans.

"The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning," he shared. "Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me."