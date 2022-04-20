Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Break Up

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan

Word on the street, as Gizelle Bryant would say, is that a longtime Real Housewives of Potomac couple has called it quits.

Ashley Darby is separating from her husband Michael Darby, she told Bravo's The Daily Dish on April 19.

"Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward," she said in a statement. "Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

She said they are aware that fans will speculate about the reason behind their breakup. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences," Ashley said. "Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."