What Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Watched to Prep for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi like to binge watch just like the rest of us!
To prepare for their roles in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen became a couple of Star Wars couch potatoes.
"I watched them from start to finish," McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. "All nine movies. Just to get back in that world."
And it seems that this rewatch allowed McGregor, who reprises his role as Obi-Wan from Episodes I-III, to experience the prequel films for the first time in decades.
"It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn't seen them since they came out," he said. "It was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out."
Christensen, who steps back under the Dark Vader mask for the series, premiering May 27, one-upped McGregor. "I went back and rewatched all the films and I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels," Christensen told the publication.
Christensen found the Star Wars animated series' to be particularly useful, as they provide a wealth of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader material.
"It was interesting. They did a lot with these characters in those shows," he explained. "They did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast."
Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith. The series promises a darker and more complex Vader than ever before.
"I really wanted to do something that was character-based and character-driven," director Deborah Chow told Entertainment Weekly. "That is the benefit of the limited series, you have more time to sort of tell a real character story. For me, the starting place of character is you just start and you look at who has been important to him in his life."
It looks like those Star Wars deep dives might come in handy!
Watch the Star Wars universe become even vaster when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.