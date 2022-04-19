Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Birthday With a Trip to Her Happiest Place on Earth—Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday at Disneyland on April 18 with fiancé Travis Barker and their blended family.

Another day, another Disneyland trip for Kourtney Kardashian.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who turned 43 on April 18, celebrated her latest trip around the sun with yet another visit to the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, Calif., alongside her fiancé Travis Barker.

"They had a lot of PDA holding hands and kissing while waiting for Midway Mania! in California Adventure," an eyewitness told E! News. "They celebrated her birthday at the Napa Rose restaurant which is one of the fanciest."

Kourtney brought along her kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, whose mom is ex Shanna Moakler, was also seen on hand for the fun-filled family day.

Landon posted several pics and videos from the Disneyland trip to his Instagram Stories, including selfies on rides and shots of his stepmom-to-be enjoying a mouse-themed birthday cake.

The Kardashians star also shared some magical Disney moments from her birthday on her Instagram Stories, including a close of snap at her yummy mouse-shaped funnel cake and a video of the group strolling down that park's famed Main Street U.S.A..

Back in December, the blended family celebrated the holidays together at Disneyland as well as Mason and Reign's birthdays, both born on Dec. 14. Kourtney and Travis also hit up Disneyland Paris during their PDA-filled European vacation last summer.

After a May 2021 visit to the park, the Blink-182 rocker posted a few photos from their fairytale day to Instagram which made fans' hearts melt. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her future husband replied, "with the love of my life."

Keep scrolling to se more photos from Kourtney's birthday trip to Disneyland.

Whatever / MEGA
Disney Doll

Kourtney Kardashian was seen following behind fiancé Travis Barker during her birthday trip to Disneyland on April 18.

Instagram
Shadowy Stroll

Kourtney shared a video of her shadow as she walked through the park's Main Street U.S.A..

landonasherbarker / Instagram
Make a Wish

Kourtney was all smiles as she blew out candles on her Mickey and Minnie birthday cake at the Napa Rose restaurant 

landonasherbarker / Instagram
Forever 21

Travis' son, Landon, joked that his soon-to-be-stepmom was turning 21 instead of 43 in a fun Instagram Story.

Instagram
Sweet Treat

Kourtney made fans' mouths water when she posted a pic of her mouse-shaped funnel cake.

landonasherbarker / Instagram
Wild Horses

Landon took a selfie alongside his rocker dad while on a carousel.

landonasherbarker / Instagram
Mouseketeer

Landon rocked mouse ears for the fun-filled day.

