Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Birthday With a Trip to Her Happiest Place on Earth—Disneyland

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Disneyland Amid Drama

Another day, another Disneyland trip for Kourtney Kardashian.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who turned 43 on April 18, celebrated her latest trip around the sun with yet another visit to the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, Calif., alongside her fiancé Travis Barker.

"They had a lot of PDA holding hands and kissing while waiting for Midway Mania! in California Adventure," an eyewitness told E! News. "They celebrated her birthday at the Napa Rose restaurant which is one of the fanciest."

Kourtney brought along her kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, whose mom is ex Shanna Moakler, was also seen on hand for the fun-filled family day.

Landon posted several pics and videos from the Disneyland trip to his Instagram Stories, including selfies on rides and shots of his stepmom-to-be enjoying a mouse-themed birthday cake.

The Kardashians star also shared some magical Disney moments from her birthday on her Instagram Stories, including a close of snap at her yummy mouse-shaped funnel cake and a video of the group strolling down that park's famed Main Street U.S.A..