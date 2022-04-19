Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Rio Hackford, the son of director Taylor Hackford and the stepson of Helen Mirren.

The 51-year-old died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer, on April 14, Taylor and Helen told E! News in a statement. He worked as worked as a club owner and actor in projects including The Mandalorian and Treme.

"Helen and I are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and heartbroken by his loss," the statement read. "His life showed us how to live in generosity and community. He shared his life's journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him."

The couple, who have been married since 1997, added, "We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year which might save their loved ones from this cancer."

In the wake of Rio's passing, Helen also paid tribute to her late stepson by sharing a throwback photo of the actor on Instagram. Alongside the snapshot, the Oscar winner wrote, "El Rio."