Man Sentenced to 190 Years in Prison for Murder of Jacqueline Avant

The man who murdered philanthropist Jacqueline Avant has received his sentence.
Aariel Maynor, 30, was sentenced to 150 years to life in prison plus an additional consecutive 40 years in prison for the murder of the 81-year-old by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano on Tuesday, April 19.
The sentencing comes after Avant was fatally shot during Maynor's burglary of the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, music executive Clarence Avant, on Dec. 1, 2021. Maynor also fired shots at a security guard while attempting to flee the scene. The security guard was not injured.
According to Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila, after the burglary, Maynor then broke into a home in Hollywood Hills and shot himself in the foot by accident.
Following the second break-in, Los Angeles Police arrived to the scene to find Maynor suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, per Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook. Detectives found evidence connecting Maynor to the murder of Avant, including an AR-15 rifle. The Beverly Hills Police Department announced his arrest on Dec. 2, 2021.
Maynor pleaded guilty in March to one count of murder in the case of Avant, one count of attempted murder in the case of the security guard, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. Additionally, Maynor admitted to using an assault long-barrel pistol during the burglary, murder and attempted murder. Maynor also admitted to previous crimes he'd committed in 2013 and 2018.
During the time at which a judge took Maynor's guilty plea, Maynor replied, "Yes" when the judge asked if a report that said Maynor may suffer from a "bipolar mental condition" was correct.
"This crime continues to shock the conscience," District Attorney George Gascón said in statement after sentencing. "Mrs. Avant's death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community.''
The statement went on to detail the contributions the philanthropist had achieved during her life.
"Jacqueline Avant served as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She was also on the board of directors of UCLA's International Student Center. She was also a member of the board for the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts."
The Avant family also issued a statement.
"The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.''
Avant is survived by her husband, Clarence, 91, and kids Alexander Du Bois Avant and Nicole Avant, a film producer who is married to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.