Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift can be tough, but it doesn't have to be if you're shopping for a Disney fan. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Disney merch available for fans. Whether you're shopping for a mom who loves traveling, has a great sense of style, has luxe tastes or loves being in the kitchen, there's sure to be something she'll love.

If you're looking to pamper mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, there were a couple of Disney collabs released earlier this year that fans went wild for like Stoney Clover Lane's Mickey and Friends collection and Coach's new collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

But of course, those aren't the only gifts worth getting this year. We searched everywhere to find the best Mother's Day gifts for Disney moms we could find. Check those out below.