Mythic Quest Loses a Fan Favorite Character Ahead of Season 3

Mythic Quest is losing its head writer.

F. Murray Abraham, who plays writer C.W Longbottom on the Apple TV+ series, will not be back for season three.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, said in a statement. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

The series, which centers on a fictional video game studio that produces the game Mythic Quest, also stars Rob McElhenneyAshly Burch, Jessie EnnisCharlotte NicdaoImani HakimDavid Hornsby and Danny Pudi. All other series regulars are expected to return.

Abraham, 82, played a hardened sci-fi writer responsible for writing the backstories for the studio's games.

In October, Mythic Quest was renewed for seasons three and four. In a video celebrating the show's renewal, it was revealed that the third season would stream sometime "after Ted Lasso season two, but before Ted Lasso season three."

It sounds like we can expect the show back before the end of 2022.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Abraham, who won an Oscar in 1984 for his performance in Amadeus, spoke highly of his time on Mythic Quest last year.

"I've done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for. One of [them] is community," he told Vanity Fair. "To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it's so segmented." 

The veteran actor echoed his adoration for the show whenever he got the chance.

Apple TV+

"Don't get me started on how much I like this show," he told The Independent before the start of the show's second season. "After Amadeus, I became known as a ‘heavy', but I've always preferred to make people laugh...But in most of the villains that I've played, there's always a hint of humor. Fortunately for me, the people who run Mythic Quest recognize that in me and I'm forever grateful."

Read on for more stars who left some of your favorite shows in 2022:

Apple TV+
F. Murray Abraham, Mythic Quest

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor who played C.W Longbottom on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for two seasons, left show abruptly in April 2022.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," said Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

