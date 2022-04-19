Pamela Anderson Shares Her Self-Care Philosophies and Essentials

We interviewed Pamela Anderson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know Pamela Anderson from her iconic roles on TV and in movies. Now, the the pop culture legend is taking her talents to the Broadway stage as the lead in Chicago. So far, all of the shows have sold out, but if you want to see the blonde bombshell in action singing and dancing, you can still buy tickets to her upcoming performances. She said, "I'm loving every minute of playing Roxie Hart in Chicago. I am grateful to finally do something I can sink my teeth into. I hope you'll come and see and have a laugh. You have to laugh. It's a harsh world out there."
In addition to discussing her Broadway debut, the actress talked to E! about her wellness philosophies, revealed some beauty secrets, and shared some of her favorite products. She also imparted some sage life advice for all of us who may want to channel their inner Pamela Anderson.
E!: What's a product under $25 that you can't live without?
PA: Anything under $25, you can most likely live without. I prefer spending money on self care, like a good massage or an oxygenating facial. For facials, Klara Beauty Lab is the best in New York.
E!: Are there any hair products that you rely on to maintain your signature blonde hue?
PA: I color my own hair. And my "updo" is easier than you think— I use one long French pin- done!
Benefree French Style Cellulose Acetate Tortoise Shell U Shaped Hair Pins- Set of 2
This set gives you two big pins if you want to give yourself a glamorous updo.
E!: What are your go-to vegan snacks for long days rehearsing for Chicago or on set?
PA: My assistant cuts up lots of veggies. I'm a grazer. I also don't eat after 6pm or before 10am - no sugar ever. I also received lovely welcome packages from plant-based food companies Field Roast and Lightlife. I've particularly enjoyed Lightlife's tempeh, a traditional Indonesian superfood made from fermented soybeans. It's supercharged and exactly what I need.
E!: What advice do you have for those who are interested in adapting a vegan lifestyle?
PA: Little by little make changes— gold star days are vegan days- but if you don't always get there don't give up.
E!: What's your most frequently re-purchased item from Amazon Prime?
PA: Nespresso coffee pods and dog toys.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Matte Black
"My vice is coffee. I have a Nespresso machine in my dressing room- trying to cut back, but can't give up everything. Other than that, staying safe and healthy is my and my family's priority," Pamela shared.
This espresso maker has 8,800+ 5-star reviews.
E!: Will you be doing your own makeup for Chicago?
PA: Yes, I do my own makeup. I'm really enjoying it, to transform and become a character. It's nice to have that time alone. I'm learning about makeup too. On top of dancing, singing, and acting, it's a combination of firsts for me. I believe all beauty comes from within.
E!: Do you have any beauty philosophies or mantra?
PA: I believe all beauty comes from within. Happiness is the best beauty trick. Being brave is sexy. Feeling the fear and doing it anyway. Fighting for freedom starts with one's own freedom. It is a condition when fighting for others freedom. It is a political statement to be happy, to be alive. Life is a privilege not to be taken lightly.
E!: What are some things to keep in mind to motivate yourself?
PA: Don't give up on your dreams. Don't let others define you. Take control of the narrative. Stay true to yourself and give it all you got. I dare you.
E!: What are your self-care tips?
PA: While we push our limits out of our comfort zone, self care is important. I'm lucky. I go to Klara Beauty Lab anytime I'm in New York. She's the best. She takes great care of me. Her facials are custom- always different- nurturing, rejuvenating, cleansing.
E!: Tell us about your fitness routine.
PA: I get regular massage, body work. I love pilates. I'm working out pretty hard on Broadway right now. My walks in the park and some stretching is enough for me to keep up my stamina.
E!: What's a beauty product that a makeup artist used on you that you currently use when you get ready yourself?
PA: I'm obsessed with lip stains- I might come out with my own.
E!: What are some of your favorite brands for vegan-friendly fashion?
PA: I shop in my archives- so I guess that's recycling— I have no reason to buy any more clothes - all the clothes I've worn in NY are from my own closet- a lot from the 90's.
