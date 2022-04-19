New Grey's Anatomy Patients May Just Break Our Hearts

As if Grey's Anatomy hasn't broken our hearts enough...
It's bringing in two new patients to do some more damage. On April 19, it was announced that Bianca A. Santos and Cedric Sanders will star as recurring cast members on season 18 of ABC's medical drama.
Beginning May 12, the pair will play a married couple in a serious medical situation. Cedric will star as Simon Clark, "a devoted husband/father-to-be" who "is depleted from a long-term battle with a serious illness. He uses humor to distract himself from how serious his condition really is," according to the character description.
Bianca—who has previously appeared on The Fosters—will play Kristen Clark, Simon's spouse, who "struggles to remain stress-free for her unborn baby, while trying to support her extremely ill husband," the description continues.
According to the episode's logline, during the couple's first episode titled "I'll Cover You," we will learn that Link (Chris Carmack) is Simon's previous doctor. Variety was first to announce the news.
But Kristen and Simon aren't the only two we'll be welcoming to our small screens this season.
Earlier this month, Kate Walsh announced that she will be putting back on her lab coat and reprising her role as Addison Montgomery once again.
"I'm back in uniform," Walsh wrote on Instagram at the time, "and that can only mean one thing…#GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th!"
Walsh previously reprised her role as Addison earlier this season.
Back in February, Addison was in Seattle to perform a uterine transplant. While the surgeon was in town, she took the opportunity to catch up with Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone) and teach some Grey Sloan Memorial residents.
Meet the new patients on May 12 and tune in to new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday on ABC.