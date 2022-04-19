Will Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift Collab on More Music Together? He Says...

They are never ever getting back together—to write new music that is.

In an April 19 interview with Elle, Joe Alwyn revealed whether he's open to penning new music in the future.

After all, he was one of the co-writers behind girlfriend Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore albums under the pseudonym William Bowery. However, the Conversations With Friends actor now says writing hits is in his rearview mirror.

"It's not a plan of mine, no," Joe said about continuing to create songs.

Joe and Taylor may be closing the chapter on being co-writers, but the pair are still very much a couple. In an April 13 interview with Elle, Joe explained why he and Taylor—who have been dating since 2016—lead such a private love life.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Joe shared. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

Keeping his relationship sacred, Joe did give a taste of how fond he is of Taylor while speaking about his character's open relationship in Conservations With Friends, a 12-part series set to premiere on Hulu May 15.

"I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," Joe said. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship." 

Splash News

And while the private pair have made only a few public appearances together, it seems they are both more than happy with each other. After the two were spotted together at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on Friday, March 25, a source exclusively told E! News they "looked very much in love and were together the majority of the night."

"Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the insider added. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

