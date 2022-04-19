Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Slams "Boring" Rumors About His Sexuality

Watch : Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Video

Deborra-Lee Furness has no time for tabloid fodder.

The Australian actress and her husband, Hugh Jackman, have faced their fair share of rumors throughout their 26-year marriage—particular ones about the X-Men star's sexuality. Furness says she is completely over the gossip and doesn't pay any mind to bogus speculation about their love life.

"It's so silly," she said during the April 17 episode of the Not an Overnight Success podcast. "And it's boring."

The couple has spoken out to set the record straight before, and Furness blames tabloids for continuing to perpetuate a false narrative about Jackman.

"How can people just make this up? It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it," she told host Gus Worland. "What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable because it makes them feel better about themselves."