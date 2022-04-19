Exclusive

NFL Star Tom Brady Launched a Golf Collection: Here Are His Five Favorite Styles

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's brand BRADY dropped a line of golf apparel with pants, shorts, sweaters, and more essential pieces.

If you enjoy golf or have someone in your life who's an avid golfer, Tom Brady just came through with a clothing collection that's perfect for the sport. The NFL legend told E!,"Everyone knows that when I'm not playing football, you can find me on the golf course so developing the BRADY Golf collection was pretty special to me. I wanted to create a collection with the golf essentials that I had always wanted, that can stand the test of time and have them all in one place."

His brand BRADY just launched the golf collection today with 14 pieces ranging in price from $75-$195. The Super Bowl champion shared, "We've built-in UPF40 sun protection, wind and water resistance, targeted ventilation, quick-dry technology, and rip-stop construction for prolonged durability, so you can stay fully focused on your game."

Discussing the pieces specifically, he said, "We have great high-performance polos and the perfect golf pant and shorts.  We have innovative, all-weather lightweight layers which give you total freedom of motion for your full range of golf swings. We created this collection for every golfer – the pros and novice golfers alike!"

Tom shared five of his favorite pieces from the launch.

Brady Golf Short in Zero Weight

Don't let the hot weather throw you off your game. These shorts are super lightweight and they are water repellent, which means they stay cool and dry throughout the day. They also have four-way stretch for movement. The shorts are available in two colors.

$75
BRADY

Brady Perform Polo Short Sleeve in Zero Hydro Yarn

A golfer can never have too many polos. This one was designed with the planet in mind, made from recycled materials. The fabric is anti-odor and anti-microbial, which is essential for a long day on the course. These polos come in seven colors with sizes ranging from S to XXL.

$95
BRADY

Brady Golf Pant in Zero Weight

You'll swing with confidence when you wear these lightweight pants. They have that same four-way stretch as the shorts and they are water-repellant too. Plus, these are a great look even when you are not golfing. The BRADY golf pants come in three colors.

$95
BRADY

Brady Golf V Neck Sweater in Hybrid Engineered Knit

This is another one of those styles that you can wear when you're not golfing too. It's such a classic look, but it's specifically engineered with the golfer in mind. It's incredibly lightweight and the fabric is very breathable and resistant to pilling. This sweater comes in two additional colors.

$145
BRADY

Brady Golf Vest in Hybrid Engineered Knit

This sweater vest repels water to keep you dry. This sweater looks polished and it's highly functional, which is essential for golf, and in general. This vest also comes in green.

$150
BRADY

If you're looking for more athlete-inspired shopping, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love shared his pet essentials for dog parents.

