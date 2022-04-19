A Look Back at Black-ish's Best Guest Stars Ahead of Series Finale

Watch : Black-ish Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Pilot

Do we have to say goodbye?

Black-ish will grace our small screens once more when the series finale airs on April 19. But before we say farewell to the Johnson family, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to look at the best guest stars that have appeared on ABC's hit comedy series.

Over the course of the show's eight-year run—starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and more—some of Hollywood's (and the White House's) finest have appeared on the show. Guests have included Zendaya, Mary J. Blige and Tyra Banks—and that's only the tip of their star-studded guest list.

Oh, and during the current season, former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance and stopped by Dre and Bow's house for dinner. No big deal!

The series—which also stars Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown and received two spin-off shows, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish—announced that the show's eighth season would be its last in May 2021.