Kid Cudi Reveals Where He Really Stands With Kanye West After Public Feud

Kid Cudi's pursuit of happiness involves cutting ties with Kanye West.

The "Day ‘n' Nite" rapper shared on Twitter that his collaboration for Pusha T's upcoming album It's Almost Dry will be his final song with Ye.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha," he tweeted April 19. "I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

Cudi's tweet comes weeks after Kanye blasted him on social media for remaining friends with Pete Davidson—who is now dating the Yeezy founder's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In February, Kanye shared a 2019 photo of himself with Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Cudi at the latter star's birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu. A big red X was placed over the Saturday Night Live star's face and the Donda rapper slammed his GOOD Music record label signee for remaining friends with Pete after he started dating Kim.