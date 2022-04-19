Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Reveal Whether They'd Let Their Kids Run for Office

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Talk THAT Rager at White House

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager might not be the last of their family to reside on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The former First Daughters—of President George W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush—exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop how they would feel about their kids running for office one day.

"Well, when people used to ask Barbara and I if we were gonna run for office, we used to, in unison—because that's what twins do—we used to say, ‘No!'" Jenna told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on April 19. "But now, we feel like it's so important that women—particularly—but all smart, capable people think about politics as a job."

The Today host emphasized the importance of finding people who will "think with their hearts [and] lead with love," and if that's what their kids choose to do, then she and her sister will be there to support them.

"I think if our kids came and said, ‘We want to do it,' I would say, ‘Let's do it,'" said Jenna. "It's a difficult job, but at the same time, we need capable, smart people to run."