You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing This Drake and Taylor Swift Photo

Instagram

All the way back in 2011, Drake sent a tweet to the "Shake It Off" singer that read, "@TaylorSwift13 I'm so proud of you."



In November 2016, Drake also shared a cryptic Instagram post with Taylor that was captioned, "Is that velvet?" They also sang each other's songs in commercials for Apple Music that same year.

And who can forget when Taylor namechecked the rapper in her Lover album track "I Forgot That You Existed," where she sings: "In my feelings more than Drake."