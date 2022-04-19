Go Inside Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Birthday Party for Son Cruz

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor hit it out of the park with their son's 1st birthday party.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars threw Cruz a baseball-themed bash on April 16, complete with a ball pit, a huge balloon display that read "Cruz's Rookie Year," and special appearances from both Mickey Mouse and several Bravolebrities. Take a look at E! News' exclusive photos of the party and we guarantee you'll be asking, "How long did it take to plan this?!"

The answer? Nearly a year, Brittany told E! News. "I've been planning it since he was three months old. I get bored and we were locked down for a lot of time, especially when he was a little baby."

Brittany and Jax welcomed Cruz last April, which is around the time VPR's Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay also gave birth to their first children. Stassi and her husband Beau Clark, along with their daughter, Hartford, were among those in attendance at the party.