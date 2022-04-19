Camila Cabello Only Auditioned for X Factor So Harry Styles Would Fall in Love With Her

Watch : Camila Cabello Gets Real About Anxiety in New Album

Harry Styles was Camila Cabello's persona favorita.

During an April 18 appearance on Carpool Karaoke, the "Bam Bam" singer, 25, revealed that she auditioned for the X Factor in 2012 in hopes that the "As It Was" singer, 28, would fall in love with her.

"I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be at X Factor,'" she told host James Corden. "'I don't know if they'll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor.' Literally, this is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously that was like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. Like, I will.' I really believed that at the time."

Though a wedding didn't happen, the audition did change Camila's life forever.

In 2012, she traveled to North Carolina to audition for the hit talent show only to be told by producers that she couldn't. Simon Cowell saw Camila crying backstage during his cigarette break and offered her a chance to perform in front of him and the other judges.