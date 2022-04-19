Why Michelle Pfeiffer Will Never Play a Real Person Again After The First Lady Role

Watch : Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady

Betty Ford will be Michelle Pfeiffer's last first lady.

Pfeiffer stars as the title character—wife of 38th President Gerald Ford—in Showtime's new series The First Lady, and in a recent interview, the 63-year-old revealed that she will never portray a real person again. Why? Because "it's very weighty and it's with you all the time."

She has previously played real people—including Ruth Madoff in The Wizard of Lies and LouAnne Johnson in Dangerous Minds—but this series marked a turning point for her.

"I said I would never do it again," Pfeiffer told Entertainment Weekly. "Every choice you make, and you just want to honor the person that you're playing and you want to be as authentic as possible, knowing that there will be times where you're not and you can't be. I'm never doing it again."

Which doesn't mean she wasn't proud to honor the First Lady's legacy.