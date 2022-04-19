Angelyne Is Ready for Fame: See Emmy Rossum Stun as the L.A. Icon in Peacock's First Trailer

Watch : Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye to "Shameless"

Who is Angelyne?

"Depends who you ask," the blond bombshell declares in the official trailer for the show of the same name. Peacock dropped the sneak peek on April 19, approximately one month before the highly anticipated limited series is set to premiere on the streaming service.

Emmy Rossum stars as as Angelyne, the real-life figure who loomed large over Los Angeles in the '80s, literally, with billboards across the city.

While the Cali celebrity has remained relatively elusive over the years, Angelyne's trailer provides some much-needed insight into the mysterious figure and her desire for fame, although showrunner Allison Miller has explicitly stated that the show is not a straight forward biopic).

As Angelyne puts it, "Since I was a girl, I've known that fame is my destiny. Huge, gigantic fame. So, I said, 'I'm going to get the love of the world.'"

And eventually, through the billboards and by driving around in what became known as her signature pink Corvette, she did.