The RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

Watch : RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret

Even post-op, Teresa Giudice is still the feistiest New Jersey gal on TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had emergency surgery to remove her appendix just days before filming the RHONJ season 12 reunion, but don't expect the Bravo OG to be any less confrontational when the dramatic episodes air.

"I don't think anything could hold Teresa Giudice down," her co-star Jennifer Aydin told E! News exclusively, adding, "Not even a surgery!"

Jen added that "it's safe to say that all of us kind of go at it" during the reunion. "There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional," she explained. "Andy [Cohen] was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up' or just like ‘one at a time!'"

Jen will rehash her drama with Margaret Josephs, who revealed on the season premiere that Jen's husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her years ago. However, it sounds like they've gotten to a better place since the affair bombshell.