Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Spotted Hand-in-Hand During "Happy-Go-Lucky" London Outing

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

There's still magic in the air for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The Batman actress was spotted out with her boyfriend in London April 17, where he's filming the third installment of his Magic Mike movie franchise. In a photo obtained by E! News, Zoë, 33, and Channing, 41, can be seen walking hand-in-hand on Easter Sunday after enjoying lunch with friends at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair.

"They were enjoying each other's company," an eyewitness tells E! News, describing the couple as "happy-go-lucky" and in "positive" spirits.

The duo's latest outing comes nearly a year after the stars—who worked together on Zoë's directorial debut Pussy Island—first confirmed their romance with a cozy New York City bike ride. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," a source told E! News last August. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."