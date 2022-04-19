Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West Will “Be a Part of the Change in This World”

Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughters are two peas in a pod.
The 41-year-old singer recently revealed that her 9-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson is BFFs with Kim, also 41, and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter North West.
While contemplating the idea of doing another reality show, the former Newlyweds star explained that she's friends with another famous TV family. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she shared with Us Weekly. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."
Jessica added that the girls met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband Eric Johnson, and their friendship grew because they lived close to each other.
"Eric coached North in basketball just recently so, it's been fun because we live in the same neighborhood," the "Take My Breath Away" singer told the outlet. "So, it makes it easy."
Last month, Jessica and Eric—also parents to son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3—threw an extravagant Barbie birthday party for their youngest daughter with close family and friends in attendance, including Kanye and the SKIMS CEO's kids, North, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
Birthday girl Birdie wore a pink sleeveless dress with a matching tutu, while her mom rocked a hot pink blazer over a bubblegum pink mini dress. The two posed side-by-side for pictures inside of a life-size Barbie doll box.
Guests of the March 19 event dressed up in tutu dresses, received custom word bracelets, got their hair braided and ate cotton candy that was provided by Twister for Sugar.
On March 22, Jessica shared photos from the epic party on Instagram, writing, "This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration! Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu."