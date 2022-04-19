Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Its Coachella Party to Fyre Festival

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Global online retailer Revolve is shutting down comparisons between its Revolve Festival and the infamous Fyre Festival.

Over the weekend, influencers who attended the desert party April 16 and 17 spoke out on social media about the challenges they said they faced getting transportation, food, water and other essentials while at the celebration, which was held near the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

But the brand insists it had the best intentions in mind while planning the fête.

"In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending REVOLVE Festival this year, REVOLVE worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event," a representative exclusively tells E! News. "With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue. The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WIFI for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security."