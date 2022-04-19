Get Two Bareminerals Loose Powder Foundations for the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Makeup enthusiasts know what it's like to run out of foundation in the middle of getting ready. What are you supposed to do with half a face of foundation? In theory, you should always have a backup foundation on hand so you never have this issue. It's one of those timesavers that's easy to forget... until you run out of makeup and it's too late. Ideally, buy two foundations at the same time.

If you're wondering why I would encourage you to spend twice the amount of money than you planned, I would never do that to you. Instead, I'm bringing your attention to a great deal from QVC: two bareMinerals foundations for the price of one.

Nope, that's not a typo. There's no gimmick or promo code to remember. It's just a really good deal on a tried and true product with a devoted following. If you bought one bareMinerals Original SPF 15 Foundation from QVC, it would cost $33. This foundation has 1,300+ 5-star QVC reviews and you can get two for just $33. Again, that is not a typo. Jump on this deal while you still can.